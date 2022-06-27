3 killed and at least 50 injured when Amtrak train derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Clayton County in north central Georgia... Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia... South Central Fulton County in north central Georgia... Northwestern Henry County in north central Georgia... * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Atlanta, Decatur, Jonesboro, East Point, Stockbridge, Forest Park, Riverdale, College Park, Morrow, Hapeville, Avondale Estates, Lake City, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Belvedere Park, Druid Hills, Conley, Fort Gillem and Ellenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED