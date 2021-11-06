At least eight people are dead and many others were injured Friday night at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials said.

"We had scores of individuals that were injured," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña during a news conference early Saturday morning.

The cause of deaths is pending the medical examiner's determination, Peña said.

The fire chief described what unfolded as a "mass casualty" incident, saying it began as the crowd began "to compress toward the front of the stage" around 9:00-9:15 p.m. local time.

That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries, he said.

"People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic," Peña said.

He said 17 patients were transported to local hospitals, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest.

In addition, more than 300 people were treated at the field hospital set up near the festival, Peña said,

The concert drew about 50,000 attendees, he said.

Video from earlier Friday taken by CNN affiliate KTRK showed hundreds of people rushing through a VIP entrance to the event, knocking over metal detectors and ignoring security personnel before the gates were secured by officers on horseback.

Astroworld organizers did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment early Saturday morning.

Organized by Houston-born rapper Travis Scott, the third annual festival was scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the event's website.

However, officials said the planned second night would be canceled.

The festival was slated to feature artists including SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.