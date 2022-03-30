JONESBORO — Mr. Rodgers said to always look for the helpers.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank has done so and found several in Clayton County, awarding each a $5,000 grant.
Who: The six county agencies are ATL food bank partners who aid in the distribution of food to Clayton residents in need.
• Hearts to Nourish Hope
• Community Outreach in Action
• Clayton County Community Services
• Living Faith Tabernacle Inc
• Greater Works Missionary Baptist Church
• South Atlanta Asian Community Corp
— “We couldn’t fulfill our mission without our nonprofit partner agencies,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Our partners are invaluable in our work to get desperately needed food to the roughly 715,000 Georgia neighbors who need assistance, and these grants will help increase their capacity to help.”
What: The monies will be used by partners to purchase what food bank officials call critical equipment. Items such as refrigerators, freezers, carts and pallet jacks, shelving that help support both food storage and distribution.
Why it matters: According to Atlanta Community Food Bank nearly one in eight residents and one in seven children are estimated to be food insecure in the food bank’s service area.
— ATL officials said its network of partners has continued to see an increase in need for assistance.
“On the heels of the pandemic, inflation, rising rents and other cost of living increases all continue to present challenges to families and individuals already struggling to put enough food on their tables,” officials said.
All told: Atlanta Community Food Bank awarded $455,000 in grants to 91 partners. The food pantry grantees include faith-based organizations, community food pantries, shelters for those experiencing homelessness, veteran support organizations, mobile food pantries and community kitchens.
For more information, visit ACFB.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.