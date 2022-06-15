JONESBORO — Atlanta Community Food Bank is putting down roots in Clayton County.
The Jonesboro City Council approved the food bank’s request for a conditional use permit to open a Community Food Center in the old Ingles shopping center on Stockbridge Road. The center will occupy the now vacant former Dollar General and church store fronts.
The center, according Debra Shoaf with ACFB, will operate similar to grocery store curbside services in that customers will drive up, park in a designated spot and food will be loaded into their cars by a volunteer.
Food center locations, Shoaf said, are selected based on where there is a high need with fewer services from partner agencies.
“We’re trying to fill the gap,” she said.
The center is expected to be open three days.
Expected pick up times are:
• Monday from 2:30-6:15 p.m.
• Tuesday from noon to 3:45 p.m.
• Thursday from 2:30-6:15 p.m.
According to food bank officials, approximately eight people are served every 15 minutes at the facility.
Customers must have a scheduled appointment to pick up food.
Shoaf explained that no income requirements are in place to receive food, noting that many families may face unexpected emergencies that leave them needing extra help.
“We’d really love to serve our neighbors in the community and ensure food insecure people are getting what they need,” she said. “It could be your neighbor, and you don’t even know it.”
For more information, find a food pantry or get help securing food, healthcare or childcare, text FINDFOOD to 888-976-2232 or visit www.acfb.org.
