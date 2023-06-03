Atlanta man arrested for Memorial Day murder

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, an Atlanta man wanted in connection to a Memorial Day murder in Forest Park was arrested.
The CCSO said on June 2 within hours of a warrant being signed, Xavier Clayton Cabell was arrested and taken without incident.
According to Clayton County Jail records, Cabell, 25, of 1125 Ponce De Leon, Atlanta, was arrested by the Clayton County Police Department and is charged with felony murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On May 29, Clayton County Police responded to a person shot call at an address near Reynolds Road in Forest Park.
According to the CCSO, upon their arrival, they found a person down suffering from three gunshot wounds.
The victim was immediately rushed to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
