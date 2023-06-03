Atlanta man arrested for Memorial Day murder

Xavier Clayton Cabell

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, an Atlanta man wanted in connection to a Memorial Day murder in Forest Park was arrested.

The CCSO said on June 2 within hours of a warrant being signed, Xavier Clayton Cabell was arrested and taken without incident.

