Atlanta Motor Speedway opening camping facilities to Idalia evacuees

People in the path of Hurricane Idalia can seek refuge at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is once again opening up its facility to storm evacuees.

The speedway, which is equipped to host thousands of guests across its facility for its marquee NASCAR races and other events throughout the year, will provide camping space free of charge for dry camping in its Unreserved RV campground.

