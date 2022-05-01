A driver of a multi-person party bike has been charged with DUI in connection with an accident that injured 15 passengers in Atlanta on Saturday.
Officers responded to a report of a traffic crash at West Peachtree Street and 14th Street in the evening and discovered a party bike that had tipped over while making a turn, according to a news release from Atlanta Police Department.
Party bikes, sometimes called pedal pubs or pedal bars, are mini bars on wheels that tour around cities. They are part electric, controlled by a driver at the front, and partly powered by passengers who pedal as they drink at the "bar."
The preliminary investigation found there were 15 people on the bike. All 15 were injured and taken to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two of the passengers suffered critical injuries and three others were in serious condition, Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McClain told CNN affiliate WXIA.
The driver of the bike, who has not been identified, has been charged with driving under the influence and was also cited for a business permit violation, police said.
