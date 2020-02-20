Atlanta Police Ofc. Stanley Lawrence shot dead in Riverdale; wife charged

RIVERDALE—An Atlanta Police officer is dead and his wife is charged after a shooting in Riverdale Feb. 19.
The incident happened at the couple's home in the 6500 block of Oak Valley Drive.
Ofc. Stanley Lawrence, 58, was active in the Police Athletic League and had been with APD for almost 20 years. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields told Fox 5 Atlanta, "We are stunned by this terrible news. Stanley Lawrence was a respected officer who was beloved by his colleagues and the children of our Police Athletic League, where he worked every day to mentor and positively impact their lives. We are deeply saddened, and will miss him terribly. We are doing everything we can to support his family and colleagues as we all grieve this tragic loss."
Tammare Elaine Lawrence, 49, was charged with murder and aggravated assault on a police officer in Clayton County Magistrate Court Feb. 20. No bond was set and she remains in custody as of press time.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles said the GBI was called in to help process the scene and is doing the autopsy but that Riverdale Police are investigating the case.
