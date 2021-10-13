ATLANTA — Attorneys for Sheriff Victor Hill filed a petition in the Superior Court of Fulton County Wednesday, Oct. 13 seeking to have Hill reinstated as Clayton County sheriff.

Hill was suspended in June by Gov. Brian Kemp following the recommendation of a review commission appointed in May.

The governor assembled the panel after Hill was indicted in April on four counts of violating the civil rights of four inmates at the Clayton County jail.

The panel determined Hill’s charges adversely affected the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.

Kemp suspended Hill pending the final disposition of the case or until the expiration of his term, whichever comes first.