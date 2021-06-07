ATLANTA — Attorneys for suspended Sheriff Victor Hill have asked the governor for an independent investigation into the alleged leak of a report from the review commission that recommended Hill’s suspension.
The suspension came as a result of Hill’s federal indictment on four counts of violating the civil rights of inmates at the Clayton County Jail. The four counts allege Hill used a restraint chair as a form of punitive punishment by strapping inmates in the chair for several hours.
Hill pleaded not guilty and is out on bond. He has denied all accusations.
Hill was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp on June 2 after a review panel determined that his indictment adversely affected the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.
The commission report states the indictment “demonstrates employee acquiescence to unlawful physical restraint and abuse of inmates in the detention center.”
Attorney Drew Findling said in his letter to the governor that the now-public document violates Hill’s rights as an elected official and also impacts his “ability to receive a fair trial and by an impartial jury.”
Hill will remain on suspension with pay until final disposition of the case or until the expiration of his term in 2024, whichever comes first.
Last week, Hill reached out via social media to thank his supporters, adding he will use his time to “train and meditate so that when I return, any ground loss will be regained.”
