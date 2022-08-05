JONESBORO — Auditors investigating payments made to Vanderbilt University by former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins have recommended a second audit with a wider scope be conducted.
The Board of Commissioners tasked the county’s internal audit department on Aug. 2 to make audit firm recommendations.
The first audit, performed by Terminus Municipal Advisors, found that payments in total of $37,402 were made to Vanderbilt University for tuition/transcript fees over an 18-month period by an executive level employee.
The audit further found that a member of the county’s executive management team allowed the school to bill the county directly for the fees. Based on their review, Terminus Municipal Advisors stated it does not appear that proper authorization was received, and the employee that signed the letter may not have been properly authorized to approve the billing and payments.
Neither employee was named in the audit report.
The second audit will look into payments made to colleges, universities and institutes and travel and training expenses made by executive management, which includes the BOC and county department heads. Additionally, it will look at transactions signed off by the county’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer and Board Chair Jeffrey Turner for purchases of general procurement of amounts up to $74,999.99.
Terminus Municipal Advisors also recommended expanding the audit to include all employees, if needed, following the second audit completion.
County Attorney Chuck Reed said the board will be presented with auditing company options from which they must select before the second audit begins.
