The Clayton County Board of Commission has requested the county's internal auditing department to recommend a company to perform a second audit with a wider scope.

JONESBORO — Auditors investigating payments made to Vanderbilt University by former Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins have recommended a second audit with a wider scope be conducted.

The Board of Commissioners tasked the county’s internal audit department on Aug. 2 to make audit firm recommendations.

