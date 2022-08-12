Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event

Author Salman Rushdie, pictured here in 2019, was attacked on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, according to an AP reporter who witnessed the incident.

 David Levenson/Getty Images/File

Salman Rushdie -- a celebrated author and winner of the world's top literary prizes - - was attacked on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, according to an AP reporter who witnessed a man on the stage "punching or stabbing" the novelist before the event.

Medical staff and police were called to the amphitheater, according to a Chautauqua spokesperson who would not elaborate or confirm details about the incident.

