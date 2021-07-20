JONESBORO — Commissioner Felicia Franklin is hosting a vigil to bring awareness to traffic deaths on Clayton County roadways — 25 so far this year, which includes 11 pedestrians.

According to Franklin, traffic deaths have increased year over year since 2019.

“So many families have been shattered this year on our roads,” Franklin said in a release. “It pains me to think that some loss could have been prevented with certain precautions in place to keep our citizens and visitors safe.”

Franklin is advocating for continuous sidewalks, better lighting, cross walks, pedestrian bridges and cameras throughout the county.

“This infrastructure is key to safety and preventing crime,” she said.

Franklin cited the recent hit-and-run death of Kenyell Price, 43, on June 22 at Iron Gate Boulevard and Tara Boulevard.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“If we had cameras in that intersection we may have solved this crime already,” she said.

According to Franklin, Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro is among the top 10 most fatal roadways in Georgia based on the most deaths per driven mile.

“We’ve got to begin to prioritize our projects in Clayton County,” she said. “It’s what our citizens deserve.”

The vigil will start at noon in front of the Clayton County Justice Center, 9151 Tara Boulevard and include the releasing of butterflies in remembrance of the 25 victims.

All are welcome attend.

Following Wednesday’s vigil, Franklin is hosting a community forum with the Smart Pedestrian Project at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale, on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.