RIVERDALE — The start of the 2022-23 school year is only a few weeks away.
To help prepare students for the new academic year, Clayton County youth and senior services and Faith Medical Services are hosting a Back to School Bash.
The party will be held rain or shine on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flint River Community Center, 153 Flint River Road in Riverdale.
The free event will feature games, food trucks, DJ and school supplies while supplies last.
In the event of inclement weather, the Back to School Bash will be a drive thru event.
For more information, call 770-347-0370.
