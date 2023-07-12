Back To School Community Bash planned July 22

JONESBORO — A Back to School Community Bash is scheduled Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro. School supplies are first-come, first-served.
There will also be a bounce house, food trucks, face painting, and music.
