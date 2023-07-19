Back to school events planned throughout Clayton County

With Clayton County Public Schools’ first day of school Aug. 2, there are several back to school events planned in the area.
Here is a glance of some local events:
— Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin presents a Back to School Community Bash on Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jim Huie Recreation Center, 9045 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro. School supplies are first-come, first-served.
— The City of Forest Park is holding a Back to School Bash Saturday, July 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 5031 Park Ave., Forest Park. There will be free haircuts, bounce house, game truck, games, food truck, and vendors.
— The Clayton County Tax Commissioner Danielle Smith is holding a Backpack Bash Sunday, July 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at The District, 1065 Olde Towne Morrow Road. There will be school supplies (while supplies last), a bounce house, and dee jays.
— Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is hosting the 4th Annual Drive-Thru School Supply Giveaway at Lee Street Elementary Sunday, July 23 from noon until supplies last. Students must be present.
— Clayton County Public Schools' Back to School Bash: Blueprint for Success is Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Charles Drew High School, 6237 Garden Walk Boulevard, Riverdale with additional parking Riverdale Elementary. There will be limited school supplies, music, food, games, and resources and information.
— Clayton County School Board member Dr. Deatrice “Dee” Haney and Bethlehem City of Faith Church will host a Back to School Bash Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 514 Valley Hill Road SE, Riverdale. There will free food, fun, and backpacks (while supplies last).
— The Fifth Annual Students for Success Back to School Bash is July 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 5893 North Lake Drive, Morrow. There will be free school supplies, food trucks, games, bounce houses, and more.
— Clayton County Schools will hold open houses Monday, July 31. Elementary school open house is from 1 to 3 p.m., middle school from 3 to 5 p.m., and high school from 5 to 7 p.m.
