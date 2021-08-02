JONESBORO — Some 52,000 students were up early Monday morning to start the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
District officials were on hand to welcome parents and students.
“Thank you to all or parents and guardians for demonstrating your support by having our scholars arrive at school ready to learn, as we continue to deepen and advance our commitment to high performance in the new school year.”
