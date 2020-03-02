Bagley v. Wright Forest Park election challenge thrown out on technicality

JONESBORO—Clayton County Superior Court Judge Aaron Mason granted a motion to dismiss the case former Forest Park Councilwoman Sandra Bagley had brought against City Elections Supervisor Lois Wright.
Bagley had filed the case, alleging various issues with the November 2019 election. Among Bagley's complaints were:
• the initial qualification of Patricia Manley, a candidate who claimed to live in Bagley's district but who had been evicted before the candidiate qualification deadline and whose check for candidate fees bounced;
• the polling place in City Hall allegedly being left unattended, thus allowing anyone access to the poll book, machines and other election materials;
• Wright allegedly not having possession of the absentee ballot box key, then having someone from Public Works cut off the lock;
• City Hall security video allegedly showing a candidate in the polling place;
• That several voters had e-mailed Bagley, alleging problems with their ballots.
As elections superintendent, Wright is required to attend 12 hours of training each year, according to the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
Williams made the case that Bagley had not followed proper legal procedure by filing her case after the statutory deadline for an election challenge, as well as on several other procedural requirements.
The election was Nov. 5, 2019; court records show Bagley filed her petition on Nov. 22, 2019. Under state election law, a candidate has five days from the time the results are certified to file a challenge.
Bagley argued that Williams should recuse himself because they had previously discussed election matters when she was still a member of the City Council. Bagley testified that she had been standing on the courthouse steps about to file a previous case against Wright over Manley's qualifications when Williams had called and told her "Save your money" because Wright had reversed her decision and disqualified Manley. Williams countered that those discussions were not relevant to the matter at hand and Mason agreed.
Williams represented Wright in her capacity as the city's elections superintendent. Bagley said she had tried to seek representation but had been quoted $10,000 to $15,000. She had attempted to raise money for a lawyer via GoFundMe but only raised $50 out of a $2,500 goal. Despite her lack of funds, Bagley told Mason, several attorneys had told her that they believed she had a case.
She told the judge that her case was not about losing her race to Councilman Hector Gutierrez, but about the way in which Wright had conducted the election.
She also said that the Georgia Secretary of State's office is investigating the election and that Williams allegedly has complaints lodged against him with the Georgia State Bar. The News has asked the State Bar for copies of any such complaints. Williams, a graduate of Georgetown Law who has worked for Sen. Max Cleland, Sen. Sam Nunn and Rep. Denise Majette, is a member in good standing of the Georgia Bar, has no public disciplinary incidents on record and has been a member of the State Bar since 1999.
About a dozen spectators, several of which Bagley said were prepared to testify as witnesses on her behalf, were present for the hearing.
Among them were former councilman Tommy Smith and former Urban Redevelopment Agency board member Trudy Smith, who also served as an elections observer in the November 2019 contest. Trudy Smith has been a vocal critic of the current administration and Tommy Smith had accused Williams of "lying" about which candidates had submitted resignations before the city dissolved the URA Board.
Also present were Mayor Angelyne Butler and Ward 4 Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells.
Upon granting the motion to dismiss, Mason told Bagley, "My heart goes out to you," adding, "I’m not saying you don’t have a gripe or that it’s not valid...I have to follow the law."
Both parties left without comment following the ruling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.