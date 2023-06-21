Baines honored as the Clayton County Senior Services Veteran of the Month

Albert Lee Baines was recently recognized as the Clayton County Senior Services Veteran of the Month.
Albert Lee Baines was recently recognized as the Clayton County Senior Services Veteran of the Month.
He was also recently honored by the Clayton County Board of Commissioners.
Baines was born Nov. 21, 1939 in Vicksburg, Miss. to Willie Baines and Augusta Mae Selmon-Baines.
He was raised by his grandfather until the age of 4. He was then moved to San Diego, Calif., and attended the San Diego Public School System.
Albert’s mother insisted he go to church, where he was very active. He attended Sunday School Church service and BYPU evening service along with singing in the church choir.
At the age of 12, he was baptized at Mount Eri Baptist Church.
At 18, he joined the Army and while serving in South Korea, he once again gave his life to Christ — he was born again.
Baines had known for years that God had a calling on his life, but he would not fully submit until 1982.
That year, he was ordained as a minister of the gospel at Grace Tabernacle Church in Oak Grove, Ken.
In 1982, he would also retire from the United States Army after 24 years of service as a Vietnam War combat veteran.
While in the Army, he received his associate’s degree from Georgia Military College. After retirement, he received his bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo’s College, and continued studying to receive his Ph.D. from Ministry International Inc. (MII).
In 2013, he founded and pastored over Veterans for God and County Christian Ministry, where he actively preaches.
