Baines honored as the Clayton County Senior Services Veteran of the Month

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central Georgia, northeast Georgia, southeast Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Montgomery, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Treutlen, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, DeKalb, Henry, Newton, North Fulton and Rockdale. In northeast Georgia, Oglethorpe. In southeast Georgia, Toombs. In west central Georgia, Macon, Marion, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor and Webster. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Recent heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 plus inches over the last 48 hours has saturated top-soils and elevated streamflows, with some river flooding already observed. Steady moisture flow and consistent showers and storms over the next few days will continue to precipitate 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain on average over these areas, however, the bigger concern is localized rainfall values of 5 to 7 inches that several models have indicated could fall over isolated pre-saturated locations leading to flash, river, and urban flooding issues. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&