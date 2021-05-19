JONESBORO — An incident involving a barricaded gunman has ended after the Clayton County SWAT team was able to enter the home and arrest the man, unharmed.
Clayton County Police responded to a call of a man down at townhome near Pointe South Parkway and Thomas Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police found an unidentified dead male in front of a townhome and a man standing inside at the window with his arms up, according to Clayton County Police Commander Steven Palmer.
Surrounding neighbors were evacuated when the man refused to come out of the townhouse.
Palmer said the dead male lived in separate home of the four-unit townhouse, adding they have no previous history of trouble at the location with either man.
Police are currently searching the home for any weapons. Palmer said the barricaded man gave no reason for refusing to come out.
The relationship between the two men is unknown.
Police have not released the identify of the deceased male or the alleged gunman.
The incident remains under investigation by the Clayton County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.