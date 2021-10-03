Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban say

An explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of civilians dead, a Taliban spokesman said.
The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque, where a funeral service for Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid's mother was being held.
Reports on social media described a large detonation and emergency services rushing to the scene.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
