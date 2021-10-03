Blast targeting Kabul mosque leaves 'a number of civilians dead,' Taliban spokesman says

An explosion ripped through a crowd outside the entrance of a mosque in central Kabul on Sunday, leaving a number of people dead, a senior Taliban spokesman said.

The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid, who tweeted that the blast had claimed the lives of civilians.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured in the attack.

Emergency NGO, an Italian nonprofit that runs a hospital in Kabul, said on Twitter that it was treating four people wounded in the explosion.

Reports on social media described a large detonation and emergency services rushing to the scene.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

A little more than a month since insurgents seized control of Afghanistan, taking control of major cities and installing themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul, the Taliban's new interim government is facing a range of threats from internal enemies.

A deadly suicide attack at Kabul's airport in August and a spate of bombings targeting members of the Taliban in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, all claimed by the group IS Khorasan (ISIS-K), an affiliate of ISIS, have highlighted the threat that other violent militant groups pose to the country's stability and the Taliban's rule.

