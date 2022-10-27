FOREST PARK — Next summer, production company BlueStar Studios is planning to begin construction a 53-acre production campus at the former Fort Gillem Army base.
The 600,000 square-foot building will offer production and office space with 18 stages ranging from 5,000 to 40,000 square feet.Additionally, there are 45,000 square feet of former motor pool, wood-working and metal-working buildings for mill and wardrobe. Amenities include a nature trail, onsite cafe, dog run, and more, and the campus retains much of its original 1940s era architecture, providing an abundance of practical shooting locations, as well as sound stages for traditional or virtual production.
Fort Gillem has long been a significant presence in our community, so we’re thrilled to see such a transformational development through this substantial investment in a technology-forward way,” said Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler. “BlueStar Studios preserves the charm and history of the surrounding area while also bringing new production capabilities and boosting our local economy. We look forward to welcoming productions and their highly-skilled professionals to Forest Park and sharing all our city has to offer.”
Developed to be an inviting place for storytellers, BlueStar Studios officials said they intend to support the surrounding community through employment and educational opportunities. The company is currently exploring partnerships with local universities and high schools, with the goal of becoming a premier destination for learning next generation filmmaking techniques and training students in the cinematic arts.
“BlueStar Studios offers production teams and studios top-of-the-line stages equipped with the latest tools and tech in a beautiful, historic campus conveniently located 10 minutes away from the Atlanta airport,” said Rich Goldberg, CEO and Founder of BlueStar Studios. “It’s an exceptional space designed with creativity in mind, and our infrastructure provides the ultimate in bandwidth and redundancy.”
