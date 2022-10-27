FOREST PARK — Next summer, production company BlueStar Studios is planning to begin construction a 53-acre production campus at the former Fort Gillem Army base.

The 600,000 square-foot building will offer production and office space with 18 stages ranging from 5,000 to 40,000 square feet.Additionally, there are 45,000 square feet of former motor pool, wood-working and metal-working buildings for mill and wardrobe. Amenities include a nature trail, onsite cafe, dog run, and more, and the campus retains much of its original 1940s era architecture, providing an abundance of practical shooting locations, as well as sound stages for traditional or virtual production.

Recommended for you

Tags