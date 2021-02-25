JONESBORO — Board of Commission Chair Jeffrey Turner is set to give his annual State of the County Address virtually on March 10.
The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic, the event is not open to the public.
"As a county, we have persevered through this extremely trying time,” Turner said. “There is not anyone who has not been gravely impacted by COVID-19, yet we have still persisted. We remain Clayton connected even through this pandemic.”
Residents who wish to watch should register at https://councilforqualitygrowth.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/4165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.