JONESBORO — Duties of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners chairman have been reduced following the passage of two ordinances during the June 21 board meeting.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of the measures. Commissioners Felicia Franklin, Alieka Anderson and Gail Hambrick were in agreement while BOC Chair Jeff Turner and Commissioner DeMont Davis were opposed.
The following responsibilities have been removed from Turner and shifted to the county’s Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford.
• Stanford now reports to the full board rather than to Turner, who would in turn disseminate information to commissioners. County department heads will still report to Stanford as previously done, but now the chairman is removed from the reporting process, according to County Attorney Charles Reed.
• The COO approves items for meeting agendas. Previously, the COO would submit items on behalf of department heads and Turner approved them to be placed on agendas.
• The COO will now sign contracts for up to $74,999.99.
• The COO will also sign contract change orders up to $74,999.99.
“I would love to know how this benefits the citizens of Clayton County, but I know I won’t get an answer so I will move on,” Turner said of the changes. “The citizens elected me as chairman of Clayton County, and I will remain as chairman as long as they have me.”
Davis said the changes were about how to “gain control and power.”
Franklin, who proposed the ordinance, said the shifting of responsibilities was done because information was not flowing to the board.
“In order for us to be able to make good decisions as policy makers we must receive information. This simply aligns for which this information comes to the entire board. Simple as that,” she said.
In another ordinance, also proposed by Franklin, the authority to sign film location agreements with television or movies less than $50,000 is now in the hands of the COO rather than the BOC chairman.
“Again, I don’t see the relevance of this,” Turner said. “Talking about authorizing film crews to be able to operate on county property, why the chair should be taken out of this loop, is beyond me.”
