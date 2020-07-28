JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commission unanimously voted last week to deny Rockland LLC a conditional use permit to expand its quarry in Forest Park.
The denial comes after the county’s Planning and Zoning Department and Zoning Advisory Group recommended approval with four conditions.
The mine has been in the area since the 1950s. If it had been approved, the quarry would have expanded by 61.62 acres.
A second CUP was also denied on 8 acres to be used for access to the quarry.
The presentation and public hearing were set to take place during the BOC’s June meeting. However, they were tabled at the applicant’s request.
It’s unclear why the BOC denied the request. Calls to Commissioner Gail Hambrick, who made the motion to deny the request, were not returned. The quarry is located in Hambrick’s district on Ga. Highway 85.
