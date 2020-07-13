JONESBORO — The Board of Commissioners celebrated and honored two Clayton County African-American history makers on July 7 during the board’s regular business meeting.
Sharkley Buford was the first Black sheriff’s officer in Clayton County, the first Black police officer for the city of Jonesboro and the first Black officer with Clayton County Police Department. He also served as the first African-American head of the Health and Safety Department until he retired 10 years ago.
In honor of his service and accomplishments, the Sector 1 Police Precinct in Ellenwood has been renamed the Sharkley Buford Sector 1 Police Precinct.
Commissioners Sonna Gregory and Gail Hambrick praised Buford for his contributions to Clayton County and its residents.
Chairman Jeff Turner said Buford laid the foundation for African Americans to join the police departments.
“If it had not been for him, I probably wouldn’t have been the first African-American police chief in Clayton County,” he said.
Buford thanked God, the BOC and citizens of Clayton County.
“You are all good people,” he said. “Thank you.”
The BOC also recognized retired Major Sherman Dwane Lemon, the second Black police officer in Clayton County, for his dedication and service. A proclamation authorized the naming of the Sector 1 Police Precinct’s roll call room in his honor.
Current CCPD Chief Kevin Roberts worked under Lemon before becoming chief.
“He cares about people, police officers, faith-based institutions and citizens,” Roberts said. “We learned from you, and we plan to continue your legacy. I applaud you and honor your service and commitment to this county.”
Gregory and Hambrick thanked Lemon for his work with them, students at North Clayton High and with their communities.
Turner said Lemon has had a great impact on his life, calling him a great friend and mentor.
“I was the third African American on the police department at that time,” he said. “He encouraged me, prayed and mentored. He kept me at the police department. I can say unequivocally that had it not been for this man I would have left a long time ago. Here I am 34 years later and still with Clayton County.”
The Sector 1 Police Precinct opened in March 2106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.