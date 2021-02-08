JONESBORO — The Board of Commissioners approved the Clayton County Crown Act during its meeting Feb. 2.
The ordinance makes it illegal for businesses, housing and public accommodations to discriminate against residents for cultural hair textures and hair styles such as braids, locs, twists and bantu knots.
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The act is a national movement with the goal of passing the law in all 50 states.
Rep. Kim Schofield said the act is about creating a respectful and open world for natural hair.
“It’s beauty to us,” she said. “It is vital that we accept ourselves for who we are and the beauty we represent.”
She said by passing the ordinance it means “we are no long creating any barriers to keep us back.”
Rep. Rhonda Burnough said the Crown Act will make a difference in the lives of Clayton County employees.
“We know Clayton County is a very special place to live,” she said. “We always want to be a trendsetter.”
The board’s approval was unanimous.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner called the ordinance “awesome” while thanking Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory for bringing it before the board.
