Board of Commissioners adopts emergency items for redevelopment bonds, Board of Health temporary location

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Commissioners voted to add two emergency items to the consent agenda at its Dec. 3 meeting: to issue and refund Urban Redevelopment Agency bonds and to extend the Board of Health's lease at its 1895 Phoenix Blvd. location.
Other items passed unanimously on the consent agenda included:
• $59,860 to add an executive assistant in the Solicitor General's office at civil service grade 20, step 4.
• Awarding furniture contracts totaling $413,372.76 for the Northwest Library Building to Steelcase of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Arcadia of La Palma, Calif.; Global Industries Southeast of Marlton, N.J.; Jasper Seating Co, dba Jasper Group of Jasper, Ind.; National Office Furniture, Inc. of Jasper Ind.; OFS Brand Inc., of Huntingburg, Ind.; and LIAT of Troutman, N.C. The funding comes from 2015 SPLOST.
• Approving statewide contract funding for the county Information Technology Department to enter an annual contract for software and ancillary services from CDW Government LLC of Vernon Hills, Ill.; Dell Marketing LP of Round Rock, Texas, and SHI International Corporation of Somerset, N.J. That funding will come from the department's Other Contract Services budget, as well as from the 2004, 2009 and 2015 SPLOST Funds.
• Approval of $89,671.08 worth of new furniture for the Clayton County Northwest Precinct from statewide-approved manufacturers Corona of Birmingham, Ala.; ERG of Circle Oxnard, Calif.; Global Industries Southeast of Marlton, N.J.; Exemplis of Cypress, Calif.; Hon of Muscatine, Iowa; and Mayline of Sheboygan, Wis. Funds will come out of 2009 SPLOST.
• Amending an existing contract with Yancey Bros. Co of Austell to add 90 days of additional mechanic services for $60,000. That money will come from the Transportation and Development Department’s General Fund Budget in Fleet.
• Giving the Veterans' Court $1,050 from the fiscal year2020 General Fund.
• Adding $39,195 "additional retiree benefit revenue" form the fiscal year 2019 budget "to cover the cost of additional medical claims expense."
• Reclassifying an additional Fleet Technician IV position for Fleet Maintenance.
• Refunding $110 to Torie Ragsdale, who paid for a building permit for a location that's not in unincorporated Clayton County; $370 to James T. Williams for "permits fees submitted in error;" $110 to Southern Electrical Contracting, for "the electrical permit submitted in error;" $100 to the Law Office of Nicola McCusker, "for a zoning verification letter request" and an unspecificed amount to Daniel Wible of DPWE LLC, who "paid for a permit to restore power for the location of 5272 Ga. Highway 42, Ellenwood, under a different permit number."
Also approved was a request from Transportation and Development to accept a grant from Georgia Department of Transportation's 2020 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. The county has to put up a 30 percent match of $712,262.74 to get the grant, which allows for a project worth at least $3,086,471.86.
The BOC also approved street light petitions for four more lights in Rountree Estates in District 4, and 30 new lights in Keswick Estates in District 3.
The BOC voted unanimously to appoint Emmanuel Adeyemo to replace Randy Muth on the Library Board through May 21, 2022. Dr. Timothy Brown also was reappointed unanimously for another six-year term to the Board of Health through Dec. 31, 2025.
See the full Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting at https://bit.ly/2rW5Fii.