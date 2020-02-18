JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Commissioners heard from MARTA representatives Feb. 18 about the progress of mass transit upgrades around the county.
MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker thanked the BOC for backing the 15th contract amendment, which helps finance MARTA's expansion.
This summer, MARTA will work on getting a site for its new repair and administration facility, which Parker said will bring construction and operations jobs to the county and should be open by 2028. A source has told the News that Forest Park is a likely option.
Parker also presented drawings of the transit hub to be built at the Harold R. Banke Justice Center. Phase One will include five or six bus shelters across from the current stop, with a fence between the jail parking lot and Park and Ride spaces and a crosswalk added at the end of the parking lot farthest from the jail entrance, to be finished this spring.
MARTA will also put out a call for artists in March to design murals on several temporary concrete barriers while construction of the permanent structure is underway. That building will look something like the bus bays at MARTA train stations. Autaco Development, LLC, an East Point firm owned by developer Audra Cooper, won a $15 million contract for the project in June 2019. Phase Two will add Breeze card machines and be done by fiscal year 2022.
Two proposed bus routes, 197 and 198, would improve east-west connectivity within the county. "We've heard a lot of need and a lot of riders have asked for this service," Parker said.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner thanked MARTA for what it's done thus far, but pointed out that all the new bus shelters only cover 25 percent of bus stops in the county. She suggested that MARTA approach Stilwell School of the Arts about the mural project.
Roberta Abdul-Salaam told commissioners that about 400 people turned out for a recent meeting MARTA held about paratransit for seniors.
During public comment, Panhandle resident Margie Trawick said the county had not reverted all the RS-110 development lots back to Agricultural one-acre lots. Residents there are fierce defenders of their one-acre lots and have been vocal in fighting developers who seek to subdivide the properties and build new homes.
"Next month comes up with a mess," Trawick said. "They'll present a plat that is absolutely unacceptable to us down in the county." She said the BOC did not revert all the lots and that "it never should have come to the point of houses on 11,000 square-foot lots when it's one acre." Under the comprehensive plan, Trawick said, the lots are supposed to be two acres.
She added that Fayette County had resurfaced its side of McDonough Road but that the potholes and bumpy rides remain at the Clayton County line: "These roads need to be resurfaced and the potholes filled."
"We elected you to be our watchmen," Trawick said. "You still have a chance to put it back." Otherwise, she warned, "In March, we're gonna be deciding on this and we down there in the county are not happy with what you’ve done."
Warner said she had sent information about the road to Chairman Turner and the director so that it could be addressed.
On the consent agenda, the BOC approved a raise for commissioners and the chair that will not go into effect until Jan. 2021, well after the election. Warner voted against the raise. The BOC also expanded the county Land Bank Board to include representatives from each city and commission district.
Two items were considered separately from the consent agenda. One transferred $200,000 from Clayton Clean and Beautiful that originally was to come out of the landfill fund, to the general fund. Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins said the change was necessary to account for wages, benefits and supplies. The measure passed unanimously.
Board appointees included Jackie Lee, who takes Oretha Ensley's place on the Ethics Board, and Gloria McCain and Jim Carter, reappointed to the Animal Control Board. A third Animal Control appointment for Christie Thomas' seat was held until the BOC hears from her.
The BOC also approved slightly smaller zoning hearing signs that are preprinted instead of filled in by hand.
The BOC approved a conditional use permit for small truck sales and services at 1157 Battle Creek Road. The applicant, James M. Gibson, runs Motorvation L.L.C. The property is zoned heavy industrial.
The BOC unanimously turned down Cedar Properties' request for a gas station and convenience store at 6692 Tara Blvd. Staff and the Zoning Advisory Group had recommended against the project within the Tara Boulevard overlay district.
After an executive session, commissioners approved a settlement agreement with Michael and Michelle Pierce for $287,500 and a request to make offers to two staff attorney candidates at Grade 33 Step 3 totalling $106,709. That also passed unanimously.
