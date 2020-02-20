JONESBORO—The Clayton County Board of Commissioners heard from MARTA representatives Feb. 18 about the progress of mass transit upgrades around the county.
MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker thanked the BOC for backing the 15th contract amendment, which helps finance MARTA's expansion.
This summer, MARTA will work on getting a site for its new repair and administration facility, which Parker said will bring construction and operations jobs to the county and should be open by 2028.
Parker also presented drawings of the transit hub to be built at the Harold R. Banke Justice Center. Phase One will include five or six bus shelters across from the current stop, with a fence between the jail parking lot and Park and Ride spaces and a crosswalk added at the end of the parking lot farthest from the jail entrance, to be finished this spring.
MARTA will also put out a call for artists in March to design murals on several temporary concrete barriers while construction of the permanent structure is underway. That building will look something like the bus bays at MARTA train stations. Autaco Development LLC, an East Point firm owned by developer Audra Cooper, won a $15 million contract for the project in June 2019. Phase Two will add Breeze card machines and be done by fiscal year 2022.
Two proposed bus routes, 197 and 198, would improve east-west connectivity within the county. "We've heard a lot of need and a lot of riders have asked for this service," Parker said.
Commissioner Felicia Franklin Warner thanked MARTA for what it's done thus far, but pointed out that all the new bus shelters only cover 25 percent of bus stops in the county. She suggested that MARTA approach Stilwell School of the Arts about the mural project.
Roberta Abdul-Salaam told commissioners that about 400 people turned out for a recent meeting MARTA held about paratransit for seniors.
During public comment, Panhandle resident Margie Trawick said the county had not reverted all the RS-110 development lots back to Agricultural 1-acre lots. Residents there are strong defenders of their 1-acre lots and have been vocal in fighting developers who seek to subdivide the properties and build new homes.
"Next month comes up with a mess," Trawick said. "They'll present a plat that is absolutely unacceptable to us down in the county." She said the BOC did not revert all the lots and that "it never should have come to the point of houses on 11,000-square-foot lots when it's 1 acre." Under the comprehensive plan, Trawick said, the lots are supposed to be 2 acres.
She added that Fayette County had resurfaced its side of McDonough Road but that the potholes and bumpy rides remain at the Clayton County line: "These roads need to be resurfaced and the potholes filled."
"We elected you to be our watchmen," Trawick said. "You still have a chance to put it back." Otherwise, she warned, "In March, we're gonna be deciding on this and we down there in the county are not happy with what you’ve done."
Warner said she had sent information about the road to Chairman Jeff Turner and the director so that it could be addressed.
