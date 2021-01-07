JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Education adopted its 2021 meeting calendar Jan. 4.
The calendar follows previous meeting schedules, hosting the board meeting on the first Monday of the month, followed by the work session on the last Monday of the month. All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.
The calendar is as follows:
• Jan. 25
• Feb. 1, Feb. 22
• March 1, March 29 (Items will be presented and voted on during the work session due to spring break April 5-9).
• April 26
• May 3, May 24
• June 7, June 21 (Items will be presented and voted on during the work session due to the July 4 holiday observance. If additional items arise a board meeting will be held on July 12.)
• July 26
• Aug. 2, Aug. 30
• Sept. 7 (changed from Sept. 6 due to Labor Day), Sept. 27
• Oct. 4, Oct. 25
• Nov. 1, Nov. 29
• Dec. 6
Meetings are typically held at the Administrative Complex in Jonesboro, however, due to the pandemic, the board has used Zoom to meet. They can be viewed live or on the district’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com and search for Clayton County Public Schools.
To view meeting agendas and accompanying documents, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us, select board of education, and click on board meetings.
