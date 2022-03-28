COLLEGE PARK — The 2022 State of Clayton County gave an overview of where the county has been in the last year and where it’s going.
Board of Commissioners Chair Jeff Turner discussed several topics, including economic development, transportation, health care success, affordable housing and public safety.
• “For anyone out there looking to invest in Clayton County, please know that we have buildable land, a good public school system, awarding winning water authority and hospital, Clayton State University and great government facilities,” he said. “The time to invest and grow your business in Clayton County is now.”
Finances: Turner said the county is fiscally sound and its financial position remains healthy and very strong. He noted the general fund balance has increased from 26.4% to 44%. The county’s credit position remains very high due to a robust financial position, negligible debt and extensive tax base.
Public Safety: To grow, Turner said, the county must make sure everyone feels safe as they live, work and play in Clayton. To ensure top level police, sheriffs deputies and firefighters it’s imperative the county properly fund the departments and provide competitive wages.
Health care: Turner said Southern Regional Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente continued to provide “excellent services” throughout the pandemic and beyond. The hospital, he noted, has won several awards for its heart attack and stroke care. It’s also considered one of the top five large hospitals in the state, according to Trend magazine.
“Southern Regional Medical Center has been committed to making improvements and adjustments to meet the county’s needs,” he said.
Economic development & growth: The county, Turner said, is working to create a resilient local economy by diversifying industries, investing in tech companies, aviation, finance and small local businesses. Additionally, the county must expand workforce training and offer apprenticeships.
He said doing so will give residents the opportunity to compete for good paying jobs.
To meet the county’s vision for economic growth, investments must be made in transit, mobility and affordable housing. Turner said county officials continue to work with MARTA to bring new services such as Bus Rapid Transit and new pilot programs to serve employees at the Gillem Logistics Center.
Future: Turner said to continue to grow Clayton County, economic development, job creation and workforce development must be made a priority.
“We will continue to be aggressive with industry recruitment and expansion and work closely with our existing businesses to address their needs and concerns,” he said.
• Turner invited all to join county officials in shaping Clayton’s next chapter.
“As one we will make our county the best in the state, if not the nation,” he said. “Clayton County is where the world lands and opportunities take off.”
