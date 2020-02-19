BOC consent agenda items include commissioner salaries, "dollar store" moratorium extension

JONESBORO—Here are items the Clayton County Board of Commissioners passed on its consent agenda Feb. 18:
• Feb. 4, 2020 regular business meeting minutes
• Jan. 2020 monthly report on contracts, modifications and change orders
• In-building radio distribution by Verizon Wireless for the Clayton County Police Department
• Inmate pay phone contract by Securus Technologies for Clayton County Corrections Deaprtment, for which the county gets 95 percent commission on all calls made
• Mold remediation contract by Winter Construction of Peachtree Corners and RCM Restoration Services of Fayetteville for county buildings under the Building Maintenance Department
•Tree removal services by Landrum Tree Service LLC of Stockbridge under the Building Maintenance and Parks and Recreation Departments
• $104,584 to Axon Enterprise, Inc. of Scottsdale, Ariz. for Tasers and accessories for the Clayton County Police Department
• $285,000 in 2009 SPLOST funds to the Northwest Library Project
• $350,000 in 2009 SPLOST funds to the Northwest Police Precinct
• $37,845 in 2009 SPLOST funds received from Riverdale, Morrow and Forest Park for road repair and maintenance work by the Transportation and Development Department
• $103,518 total compensation for a staff attorney for Central Services ($78,654 of that is salary)
• Staff reclassifications in the Solicitor General's Office deleting the Deputy Chief Investigator position at $102,336 ($77,683 of which was salary) and adding an Investigator Grade One at $71,315 ($52,202 of that is salary)
• An unspecified amendment to the Clayton County Drug Court's $479,520 Bureau of Justice Assistance award for FY2019
• 10 street lights for Hickory Hills in Commissioner Gail Hambrick's district
• 7 street lights for Winter Woods in Commissioner Sonna Gregory's district
• Unspecified action on the Alpha Mentoring Academy, a mentoring program for African-American males in high school sponsored by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
• An eleven-day extension on the small box discount store moratorium to expire March 3
• A raise giving county commissioners $35,600 per year plus $3,000 in expenses, as well as $143,760 per year plus $5,000 in expenses for the county chair—none of which goes into effect until Jan. 1, 2021 after the upcoming election. Commissioners and chair "shall also be entitled to any other compensation adjustment provided for members of a county governing authority by general law." The chairmanship would be a full-time position.
• Adding one representative each from Morrow, Lovejoy, Riverdale, Jonesboro and Lake City to the Clayton County Land Bank, with one representative from each of the four county commission districts and setting out member qualifications
• A new sewer pipe on Fielding Road for the Clayton County Water Authority
• Zoning changes for Central Avenue, Rand Road and 514 Valley Hill Road that "reflect current use of property"
• Granting Georgia Power an easement across 153 Flint Rd., Riverdale to extend underground utilities
