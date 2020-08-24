JONESBORO — If you’re visiting unincorporated Clayton County or wishing to enter a county-owned or county-leased building, you’ll be required to wear a mask.
The Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved the resolution during the Aug. 18 meeting.
Exemptions include those who are physically unable to put on or remove a mask, have a medical reason not to wear a mask, such as trouble breathing, or those who have a religious objection to wearing a face mask.
Children ages 2 and under will not be required to wear a mask.
The requirements apply only when residents are out in public and cannot distance themselves from others, for example, if you’re walking on a trail in unincorporated portions of the county, you will not have to wear a mask.
The resolution does not apply to private businesses in unincorporated areas of the county. However, if a business mandates guests wear a mask, business owners can ask the county to enforce the measure at their location.
The resolution allows for a fine or penalty up to $50. Those in violation will be provided a face covering if they cannot afford one.
The measure follows Gov. Brian Kemp’s authorization to allow cities and counties to mandate face coverings.
