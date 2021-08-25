LOVEJOY – Due to a water main break caused by a contractor on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Clayton County Water Authority is advising customers in the Lovejoy and Hampton area, mainly east of Tara Boulevard from McDonough Road to Talmadge Road and west of Tara Boulevard on Talmadge Road and Fuller Street, to continue boiling their drinking water prior to consumption.

CCWA officials said the advisory is a precautionary measure due to a complete loss of pressure in the pipe. Officials estimate the boil water advisory will end the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 26.

Customers can continue to use water for bathing and showering, laundry and washing hands without boiling first.

Distribution Maintenance crews worked until 1 a.m. Wednesday completing the repair, flushing, and disinfecting the pipe. Water quality lab staff is collecting water samples Wednesday for testing. Testing results can take up to 24 hours. Once testing is complete and the water is deemed saved to consume, the advisory will be lifted.

Customers in other areas of the county are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for:

• Drinking

• Brushing teeth

• Washing fruits and vegetables

• Preparing food and baby formula o Making ice

• Giving to pets

Customers should:

• Fill a pot with water.

• Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top. o Keep heating the water for one more minute.

• Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.

• Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.

Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has been notified. Customers affected have been notified by outbound calls. Information is also posted and updated on www.ccwa.us and on CCWA’s Facebook page: @ClaytonCountyWater.