MORROW — The Braves Home Plate Project presented by Chick-fil-A continues to fight food insecurity throughout Braves country and on Thursday, Aug. 24, the campaign made a stop at Clayton State University.
The Atlanta Braves — along with their partners Chick-fil-A, Urban Recipe, Noonday, and Clayton State University — prepared and distributed 400 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 250 boxes of fresh produce sourced from Urban Recipe, 250 boxes of non-perishables and dry goods from Noonday, and other resources to the Morrow community.
