FOREST PARK—Forest Park’s City Council has voted 3-2 to fire City Manager Angela Redding. The council then voted to appoint Police Chief Nathaniel Clark as acting city manager.
Voting in favor of firing Redding were Councilmembers Latresa Akins-Wells, Dabouze Antoine, and newly-sworn-in member Hector Gutierrez.
Voting against were Councilmembers Kimberly James and Allan Mears.
Rumors of friction between Wells, Antoine and Mayor Angelyne Butler on one hand and Redding on the other have been circulating for months. However, the decision came as a surprise to most in the packed council chamber.
Early in the work session, Clark, dressed in a suit, introduced the city's new assistant chief of police, who showed up in his dress uniform and left at some point during the meeting. After discussing a deal with a planning company that would have worked closely with Redding, it went into executive session, returning 11 minutes past the scheduled 7 p.m. regular meeting time.
The council voted on a handful of routine agenda items and okayed the planning contract. Then City Attorney Kevin Williams advised members on taking action on the executive session discussion. That turned out to be a motion to fire Redding.
James said
After the meeting, Kevin Thomas, who sources say has been the force behind several elected officials' campaigns in Forest Park, approached the dais and handed out what appeared to be greeting cards to several councilmembers, including Akins-Wells and Antoine.
"Did you get that picture?" asked Redding. "That's what that is."
Thomas did not respond to the News but left the chambers.
James said she was not happy about the vote.
Gutierrez said he voted with the majority because he'd heard Redding had had some "performance issues." He said he'd asked around, heard some things, and decided to go with the majority because he was new and this was his first day.