ATLANTA—Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of Charles A. Brooks of Morrow as Solicitor General of the State Court of Clayton County.
Brooks, a Forest Park High School graduate, will replace Tasha M. Mosley, who Kemp has appointed as district attorney for the Clayton County Judicial Circuit. Brooks has served as Chief Assistant Solicitor of the Clayton County Solicitor General’s Office since 2016.
"It was clear from the beginning that Charles Brooks was the right man for this job. Given his experience, the overwhelming support of his community, and his strategic vision for the office, Charles is destined to succeed as Solicitor General and make lasting, positive progress on behalf of his constituents in the years ahead," said Governor Kemp. "This day is an exciting one for Charles, his family and community, and Bulldawg Nation."
Brooks, a Forest Park High School graduate, earned his bachelor’s degree from Alabama State University and law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. Since 2014, Brooks has prosecuted complex misdemeanor cases in the State Court of the Clayton Judicial Circuit, first as Senior Assistant Solicitor General and now as Chief Assistant Solicitor General, advising the Solicitor General on office policies and procedures and supervising attorneys and support staff.
Brooks' previous legal experience includes work at Greenberg Taurig, LLP as a Conflicts Analyst, the Clayton Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office as Assistant District Attorney, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of General Counsel – Departmental Enforcement Center as a legal extern.
Brooks is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Clayton, graduate of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Leadership Institute, high school mock trial coach, member of 100 Black Men of South Metro Atlanta, member of the Clayton County Bar Association’s Executive Board, member of the State Bar of Georgia’s Statewide Judicial Evaluation Committee, and 2015 recipient of the Clayton County Bar Association’s Community Service Award.