JONESBORO—A Clayton County Police Officer has been shot at and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident that wounded a suspect who allegedly was threatening others with a firearm.
Crime scene tape cordoned off the walkway between Buildings 12 and 13 at the Laurel Pointe Apartments, 228 Morrow Road, Forest Park. A GBI crime scene truck was on site and investigators were working the scene as curious neighbors looked on. Eight small girls played nearby on their bicycles.
One person at the scene who did not want to be identified said that they had "heard a loud boom" and saw a young man, allegedly shot in the buttocks, conscious and being taken away on a stretcher.
CCPD responded to a person armed call around 3:06 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the department. The officer saw a subject who matched the description the caller gave and tried to make contact. The subject then "took flight on foot and a short foot chase ensued. At some point during the chase, the subject reached for and pointed a weapon at the officer. The officer subsequently fired two (2) shots, striking the subject at least one time. The subject, who was conscious and alert, was immediately arrested and transported to a local area hospital for treatment."
Neither the officer nor any bystanders were injured and the subject's injuries "appear to be non-life-threatening."
GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said, "Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 3:11 p.m., a CCPD officer responded to a call at the apartment complex located at 228 Morrow Road in Forest Park concerning a male with a gun who was threatening to shoot people. Upon arrival, the officer attempted to make contact with the subject, identified as Justin Demond Johnson, 22, but Johnson ran. The officer gave chase and gave verbal commands for Johnson to stop. During the incident, the officer discharged his weapon, striking Johnson. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. A handgun was recovered at the scene."
CCPD says the officer will go on paid administrative leave during the investigation "in accordance with Department policy and procedures."
After the GBI finishes its investigation, Miles said, it would be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office for review.
