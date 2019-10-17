BREAKING: FPPD apologizes, asks public for support, refers further comment to GBI

FOREST PARK—In a brief statement issued at police headquarters Thursday night, the Forest Park Police Department issued an apology to Councilmembers Latresa Akins-Wells and Dabouze Antoine for events that have led to a preliminary investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The brief statement, issued around 7 p.m., follows:
"The Forest Park Police Department would like to issue a heartfelt apology to Councilwoman Latresa Akins-Wells, Councilman Dabouze Antoine and the entire Forest Park community. We acknowledge that the accusations of financial mismanagement and illegal surveillance are an ugly scar on the department. We are working diligently to regain the trust of the community. The dedicated men and women of the Forest Park Police Department put their lives on the line daily to protect the citizens and visitors of our great community. The actions of a few, have violated the trust of many. We ask that everyone allow the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) time to conduct a complete and thorough investigation."
FPPD referred all further requests for comment on the matters to the GBI.