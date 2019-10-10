BREAKING: Gov. Kemp names Tasha Mosley new Clayton County District Attorney

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp has named Tasha M. Mosley as the new district attorney of the Clayton County Judicial Circuit.
Mosley’s appointment fills the vacancy created by Tracy Graham Lawson’s recent retirement.
"I am thrilled," Lawson told the News. "The governor chose the most qualified person to be our next DA."
The News has been unable to reach Mosley, who reportedly is enroute to a relative's funeral.
"For many years, Tasha has worked tirelessly to serve the Clayton County community as a strong advocate for her constituents, both in and out of the courtroom. She is beloved by her neighbors and peers, highly regarded and respected in the legal profession, and ready to take on this new adventure," said Kemp. "She has the perfect background and personality for this opportunity, and I know that she will excel."
Mosley earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and law degree from John Marshall Law School. Since 2009, Mosley has served as Solicitor General in the State Court of the Clayton County Judicial Circuit, representing over 259,000 citizens to prosecute misdemeanor crimes, including domestic violence offenses, driving under the influence, and theft, while leading an office of 38 attorneys, investigators, victim advocates, legal assistants, and legal secretaries.
Mosley previously served as Assistant Solicitor General from 2006 to 2008 in Henry County as well as Master Assistant Solicitor General from 2004 to 2006 and Assistant Solicitor General from 1998 to 2004 in the Clayton County Judicial Circuit.
From 1996 to 1998, Mosley was the sole practitioner of the Tasha Mosley Law Firm in Jonesboro. An active community leader, Mosley has received numerous professional awards, including the 2013 Clayton County Bar Association Community Service Award, 2015 and 2018 Freddie L. Groomes-McClendon Caring Awards, 2018 Angela M. Williams Humanitarian Award, 2018 Regina Crothers from the Heart Award, and 2018 Thompson-Jones Award. She also is a member of the State Bar of Georgia’s Statewide Judicial Evaluation Committee, Rainbow House Executive Board, and Calvary Refuge Center Executive Board. She is the former Vice Chair of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, Vice President of the Clayton County Bar Association, and President of the Solicitor General Association of Georgia.