BREAKING: Grand jury indicts serial rape suspect Bowen on 60 charges

JONESBORO—A Clayton County grand jury has indicted Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, the suspected Clayton County serial rapist, on 60 charges, according to the District Attorney's office.
According to a press release from District Attorney Tasha Mosley, the indictment charges Bowen with:
• 7 counts of rape
• 5 counts of aggravated sodomy
• 5 counts of kidnapping
• 6 counts of armed robbery
• 8 counts of false imprisonment
• 16 counts of aggravated assault
• 8 counts of burglary
• 1 count of attempted rape
• 1 count of first-degree cruelty to children
• 1 count of aggravated battery
• 1 count of terroristic threats
• 1 count of possession of a firearm during a crime
No arraignment date on the charges had been set as of press time, according to Mosley. Bowen has not been convicted of any of the charges.
Bowen was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with seven rapes and one sexual assault. Clayton County Police detectives allege Bowen was responsible for a series of attacks on women, mostly in apartment complexes around Jonesboro.
Detectives say they discovered through relatives' social media accounts and CCPD files that Bowen had been dropped from the police recruit program. CCPD said that Bowen was never a police officer.
DNA allegedly linked Bowen to eight of the assaults, according to Assistant District Attorney John Fowler, to the certainty of "one nonillion, a one with 30 zeros.”