FOREST PARK—Numerous Forest Park Police cruisers surrounded the Forest Arms Apartments, 4855 College St. at Summit Drive, then took off several minutes later in a search for a man who allegedly had been involved in a domestic incident, police tell the News. No injuries were reported as of press time and the man remains at large.
Pedestrians were warned away from the building shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
Several people spoke loudly with police and some jumped in their cars and took off, apparently in an attempt to find the man. "I'm gonna go get his ass!" yelled one. A woman and small child also were seen waiting in the back seat of a patrol car.
At least five units were visible on the scene, with officers surrounding the complex. Two teenagers who seemed not to know what was happening walked into the scene and were shooed off by police.
Suddenly, several officers came running out of the complex, jumped into their SUVs, and took off down Summit Drive, one after the other, as more units running lights and sirens joined from College Street.
A K-9 officer then began sniffing around the side of the building and an adjacent lot.
No warning had been issued to the public as of 7 p.m. and police did not give a description or name of the subject.
If you need help with domestic issues, visit https://www.thehotline.org/ or call (800) 799-7233.