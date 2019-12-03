FOREST PARK—Jalen Leverette, who was wanted in the Thanksgiving Day fatal shooting of Jason Martin in Forest Park, is in custody and will appear in court this morning.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Leverette, 22, of Austell, turned himself in in Cobb County.
Leverette is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and murder and is scheduled to make first appearance at 10 a.m. in Room 204 before Clayton County Magistrate Judge Wanda L. Dallas.
According to CCSO, Martin, 20, was playing basketball near Lee Circle and Madison Street in Forest Park on Thanksgiving Day when Leverette allegedly pulled up in a black sedan, got out brandishing two pistols, and called another person playing basketball into the car, and got into an argument. Leverette kept a pistol pointed at the person as they drove a few houses down.
When Martin and another person approached the car to try and calm the situation, CCSO said, "Leverette then opened the door of the vehicle and began shooting at one of the individuals, striking him in the neck and chest."
The car took off and the other person inside jumped out. Leverette allegedly fired at him but missed.
Martin's friends immediately drove him to a hospital before Forest Park Police arrived but Martin died.