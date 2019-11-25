FOREST PARK—UPDATE: Crews have removed the tractor-trailer but the crossing remains closed as of 9:38 a.m.
New Image Towing crews have righted the tractor-trailer and are preparing to move it. The crossing remains closed at 9:15 a.m.
A train and truck have collided near Moreland Avenue and East Conley Road. Moreland Avenue is shut down in both directions. The News is on the way to the scene. Motorists are warned to avoid the area. No one was injured.
Clayton County Fire Battalion Chief Laura Richardson said it will take “a long time” to clear the scene, at least a couple of hours.
Richardson said a truck driver and his wife escaped injury when their truck, which was carrying glass, got stuck on the tracks.