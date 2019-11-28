BREAKING: Report of fatal shooting at Lee Circle and Madison Street in Forest Park

FOREST PARK—Forest Park Police are asking for the public's help following a fatal shooting that happened near the corner of Lee Circle and Madison Street in Forest Park shortly after 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.
In a statement, Forest Park Police said a friend had taken the victim, Jason Martin, 20, to Southern Regional Medical Hospital before they arrived. Martin later died of a single gunshot wound.
According to FPPD, the incident did not seem random and the unidentified suspect remains at large, possibly driving a black four-door sedan.
A woman at a house on the corner said, "It did happen right here but everyone's gone." She said she did not want news reporters in the area to come to her house. Asked if she knew who had gotten shot, the woman did not answer.
Other neighbors said they had been out for Thanksgiving visits at the time of the shooting, only to come home to find a police investigation underway.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
If you saw or heard the incident, send the News a tip via Facebook Messenger or e-mail Crime and Safety Reporter Robin.Kemp@news-daily.com .