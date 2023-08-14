Bridgett Renay honored as Veteran of the Month

At its meeting Aug. 1, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners honored Bridgett Renay, of Riverdale, as the Clayton County Senior Services Veteran of the Month. Renay served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years. She was recalled into active duty in September of 2001 and served in Operation Noble Eagle in Bahrain. She is a published author and is involved in many veterans organizations.

