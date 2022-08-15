Brittney Griner's defense team appeals verdict sentencing her to 9 years on drug smuggling

Brittney Griner's legal team has filed an appeal against a Russian court's verdict.

 Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/Getty Images

Brittney Griner's legal team has filed an appeal against a Russian court's verdict sentencing the WNBA star to nine years in prison for smuggling drugs into Russia, Griner's lawyer Maria Blagovolina told CNN on Monday.

The US State Department maintains Griner is wrongfully detained, and her case has raised concerns she is being used as a political pawn in Russia's war against Ukraine. US officials have offered a potential prisoner swap with Russia to try to bring her home safely.

CNN's Kylie Atwood, Evan Perez, Jennifer Hansler and Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

