A Bronx man was indicted on 23 charges on Monday after allegedly sexually assaulting three people in one week, including a woman who allegedly used the Grubhub food delivery service to escape, according to the Bronx District Attorney's office.

Kemoy Royal, 32, allegedly attacked three women over the course of six days during separate incidents in his Eastchester apartment in June, according to a news release from the Bronx District Attorney's office. Royal's charges include Predatory Sexual Assault, Rape, Sexual Abuse, Strangulation, and Criminal Sexual Act, prosecutors said.

CNN's Isa Kaufman-Geballe contributed to this report.

